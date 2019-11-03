WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $220.00 at SunTrust Banks

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.28. WEX has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in WEX by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WEX by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

