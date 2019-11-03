Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,200 at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTB. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Whitbread to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bernstein Bank upgraded Whitbread to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Whitbread to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,646.88 ($60.72).

WTB stock traded up GBX 63 ($0.82) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,124 ($53.89). 288,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,261.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,501.24. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

