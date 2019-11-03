William Blair Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

