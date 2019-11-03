Wolfe Research Analysts Give World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) a $97.00 Price Target

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) received a $97.00 price target from equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

NYSE:WWE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

