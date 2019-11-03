Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) versus ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Head to Head Survey

Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolford and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford $159.32 million 0.45 -$12.76 million N/A N/A ROHM CO LTD/ADR $3.60 billion 2.26 $408.97 million N/A N/A

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford.

Profitability

This table compares Wolford and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford -8.69% -25.65% -9.93% ROHM CO LTD/ADR 11.38% 6.46% 5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wolford and ROHM CO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford 0 0 0 0 N/A ROHM CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wolford has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ROHM CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wolford does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ROHM CO LTD/ADR beats Wolford on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips. It also offers ready-to-wear products, such as pullovers, dresses, skirts, trousers, tops, cardigans and vests, capes, and shirts; accessories, including scarves and bracelets; and beachwear consisting of swimbodies and bikinis. The company sells its products through boutiques, partner boutiques, concession shop-in-shops, factory outlets, department stores, multi-brand retail stores, and distribution partners, as well as through franchise, private label, travel retail, and online. As of April 30, 2018, it had 267 monobrand points of sales. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria.

About ROHM CO LTD/ADR

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes; and modules comprising printheads, optical and power modules, and wireless communication and battery-less radio modules. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors and tantalum capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, and optical sensors; and Intel chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

