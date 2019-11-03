Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Short Interest Update

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,553,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,757,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 541.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 130.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 215.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Workiva by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

