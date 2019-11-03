World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 19.33. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $175.78.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $57,670.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $770,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,919,702.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,980 shares of company stock worth $1,380,275 in the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

