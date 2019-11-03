World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $98.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WWE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 1.30. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,237.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $10,958,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $972,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $722,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

