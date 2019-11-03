Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $220,443.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $9,220.78 or 1.00207492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00036626 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00066402 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00089986 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002071 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 571 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

