XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:XPO opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $90.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

