XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPO. TheStreet raised shares of XPO Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.59.

NYSE:XPO traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 646,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $86,715,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,810,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 530,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,649,000 after buying an additional 158,871 shares during the period.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

