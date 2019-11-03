Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has been given a $79.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 2,921,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.