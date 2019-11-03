Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after buying an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,030 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 493,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,226,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.