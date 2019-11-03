Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 193.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Yeti updated its FY19 guidance to $1.12-$1.14 EPS.

YETI opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Yeti has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

