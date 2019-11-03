YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is ($0.02). YPF posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). YPF had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $9.48 on Thursday. YPF has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in YPF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in YPF by 646.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 194,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in YPF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in YPF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in YPF by 5,941.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 622,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

