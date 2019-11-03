Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. Premier also reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $33.19. 1,088,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,143. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 3.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Premier by 39.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Premier by 35.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

