Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Target Price for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has declined by 133% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 666,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 239,814 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 250,537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 2,387,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.