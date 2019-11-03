Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $314,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,863,074,000 after buying an additional 177,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423,567 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,015,000 after buying an additional 1,538,234 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

