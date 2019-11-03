Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,735.00. Also, Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $47,139.00. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.22. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

