Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.37 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.48. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

