Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.31 million, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.20. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

In related news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mitek Systems by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 436,428 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 690,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

