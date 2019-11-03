Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Unity Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 15.2% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 137,886 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,079. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.19.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

