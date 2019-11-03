Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 792,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,582. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

