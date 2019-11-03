Zacks: Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chanticleer an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Chanticleer has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

