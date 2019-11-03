Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 52,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,840. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

