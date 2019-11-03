Zacks: Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CODX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

CODX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,785. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,369.12% and a negative return on equity of 267.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 142.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Co-Diagnostics worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

