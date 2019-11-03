Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. 47,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,276. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

