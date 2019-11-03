Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Given $67.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $67.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,288 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 87,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 70,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $798.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

