Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.