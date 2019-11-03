Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Sell

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

MITO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura set a $28.00 price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:MITO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 38,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

