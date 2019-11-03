Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to Hold

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNC. TheStreet raised shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.23. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $114,656.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,650.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $623,605.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,323,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,203 shares of company stock worth $1,608,861 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,268,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

