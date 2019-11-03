Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Get Bunge alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,828. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bunge has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 756.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 333.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8,370.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunge (BG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.