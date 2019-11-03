Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Joint and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of JYNT opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Joint has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $264.01 million, a PE ratio of 494.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1,224.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 711,267 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Joint by 448.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 188,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1,673.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 42.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 159,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth about $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

