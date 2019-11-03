Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,075. The company has a market cap of $169.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 84.6% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 159.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

