Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MX opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $1,203,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $44,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,029,221. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 504,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

