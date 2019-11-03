Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Strong-Buy

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 365,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,624 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

