Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Roan Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE ROAN opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Roan Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roan Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 5,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

