Zacks Investment Research Upgrades West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) to “Buy”

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

Shares of WST traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 299,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,578. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average is $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,932,000 after buying an additional 130,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after buying an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,953,000 after buying an additional 61,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,771,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

