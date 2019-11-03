Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.06 ($47.74).

Shares of ZAL traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €39.35 ($45.76). 812,157 shares of the company traded hands. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.78.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

