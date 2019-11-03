Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.06 ($47.74).

ZAL stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.35 ($45.76). The company had a trading volume of 812,157 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.54 and a 200 day moving average of €40.78. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

