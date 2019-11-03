Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF remained flat at $$46.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213. Zalando has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

