Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.00. 453,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average is $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $140.95 and a twelve month high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,405 shares of company stock worth $6,585,747. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

