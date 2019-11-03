Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,747. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.00. 453,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $140.95 and a 1 year high of $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.