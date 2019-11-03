Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 2,050,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $3,748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,289,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,689,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

