Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZEN. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.18. Zendesk has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $58,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,648 shares of company stock worth $19,689,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $67,967,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 252.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 441,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,993 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after purchasing an additional 296,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 40.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,002,000 after purchasing an additional 247,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

