Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on Z. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 2,096,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,882. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $135,811.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,620.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $391,189. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.