ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 987,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $367.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $4,787,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZIX by 702.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,368 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $2,180,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.