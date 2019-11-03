Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.82

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and traded as high as $85.32. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 17,935 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.33.

About Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

