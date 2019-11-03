Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 170,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $736.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

