Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. 127,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,826. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.